Govt cracks down on ragging at Gandhinagar medical college; 7 seniors suspended for two years

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has taken strict action after a serious case of ragging surfaced at a medical college in Gandhinagar, suspending seven third-year students for two years and several second-year students for six months.

State Medical Education Minister Praful Pansheriya said the disciplinary move follows a formal complaint lodged by the hostel dean, who alerted authorities about the harassment of first-year students.

According to officials, the dean immediately reviewed CCTV footage, which confirmed that the third-year group, along with second-year students, had subjected juniors to mental harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

Based on the findings, the government ordered swift suspensions and issued stern warnings to all those involved, stressing that such conduct is unacceptable in an institution that trains future doctors.

Addressing the media, Minister Pansheriya appealed to students to uphold dignity and humanity, reminding them that they are pursuing a profession built on compassion and ethical responsibility.

"You come here to fulfil your parents' dreams. Hurting or tormenting others is neither acceptable nor justified. To become a respected doctor, humanity must come first," he said.

The minister further warned that similar incidents anywhere in the state will attract immediate action, potentially jeopardising students' academic careers. (IANS)

Also Read: Over 10 Massive Trees Perishes Near Medical College Construction Site in Biswanath