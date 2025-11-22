Over 10 Massive Trees Perishes Near Medical College Construction Site in Biswanath

Over a hundred tall and valuable trees lined this stretch, adding to its natural charm and forming a long-standing spot of attraction for locals and visitors. However, these dying trees present a different sight that has raised a serious alarm.

As per local complaints, the damage was caused during the digging of a big canal to drain off waste from the proposed medical college. In this context, huge amounts of cattle manure were dumped near the roots of these trees. Later, the manure was removed with the help of JCB machines, but the damage had already been caused. This has led to 13 healthy trees standing dry and lifeless today.

The incident has sparked outrage and raised critical questions about accountability. How could such a major environmental oversight occur without proper planning? Under a government that is championing initiatives like the ‘Amrit Brikshya Andolan,’ citizens are questioning how such carelessness was permitted.