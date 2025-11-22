Over 10 Massive Trees Perishes Near Medical College Construction Site in Biswanath

Bishwanath: A shocking environmental deterioration has been reported at the Kadamani–Biswanathghat area’s Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya road in Biswanath, with the withering and decaying of 13 big trees. The locals blame the negligence of the agency constructing the Biswanath Medical College for the same.
Over a hundred tall and valuable trees lined this stretch, adding to its natural charm and forming a long-standing spot of attraction for locals and visitors. However, these dying trees present a different sight that has raised a serious alarm.
As per local complaints, the damage was caused during the digging of a big canal to drain off waste from the proposed medical college. In this context, huge amounts of cattle manure were dumped near the roots of these trees. Later, the manure was removed with the help of JCB machines, but the damage had already been caused. This has led to 13 healthy trees standing dry and lifeless today.
The incident has sparked outrage and raised critical questions about accountability. How could such a major environmental oversight occur without proper planning? Under a government that is championing initiatives like the ‘Amrit Brikshya Andolan,’ citizens are questioning how such carelessness was permitted.
Subsequently, the issue has been brought to light by various environmental activists and aware residents. The concerned individuals have spoken strongly against this situation, demanding immediate action on the part of the Forest Department.
In retrospect, while investigations are still ongoing, the construction agency behind the medical college has promised to plant 300 fresh saplings at the site to compensate for the loss.
While the promised replantation is something of a silver lining, the incident highlights the urgent need for stricter environmental safeguards in development projects across the region.