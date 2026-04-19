Grassroots reservation in governance must create equal opportunities: Madhuri Kanitkar

New Delhi: Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar on Saturday said women's reservation is necessary at the grassroots in civil governance, citing a lack of equal opportunities in these sectors. Speaking to IANS, the former Army officer described the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha as "temporary," expressing confidence that the idea of women's reservation will eventually succeed despite resistance.

Kanitkar said new reforms often face apprehension but stressed that such opposition is natural. She added that reservation would empower women voters, giving them a stronger sense of participation and encouraging young girls to enter public life.

Drawing a comparison with the armed forces, she noted that initial resistance to women's inclusion was largely due to logistical challenges rather than doubts about competence. In contrast, she said politics does not face such structural barriers, making reservation easier to implement. (IANS)

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