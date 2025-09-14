If there was equality, equal opportunity in our society, would religious conversion happen?

Mysuru: Responding to BJP’s claims of encouraging religious conversion by categorisation of castes within the Christian community in the caste census, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked on Saturday that if there was equality and equal opportunities in society, would religious conversions happen.

Speaking to the media on Saturday at Mysuru Airport, CM Siddaramaiah made the statement while answering a question in this regard.

In response to the BJP’s allegation that the state government is adding new castes in the caste census, the Chief Minister further questioned what the Centre has done regarding caste enumeration.

CM Siddaramaiah clarified that if anyone has undergone religious conversion, only their current caste will be considered.

Even as religious conversions are not desired, sometimes one is forced to convert due to social reasons, they will be counted in their current caste.

He asked why, if there was equality and equal opportunity in Hindu society, would religious conversions happen. “How did untouchability come into practice? Have we created untouchability?” the CM questioned.

The Chief Minister further added that people will convert if inequality exists in Hindu, Muslim, and Christian religions, and conversion is their right.

It can be recalled that questioning the categorisation of castes within the Christian community by the Congress government in Karnataka, the Karnataka BJP demanded that the government provide immediate answers on whether there are multiple castes in Christian community and questioned whether it was done to promote conversions to Christianity and to break Hindu community.

The Opposition party’s chief whip in the legislative council and BJP MLC N. Ravikumar questioned whether castes such as Kuruba Christian, Lingayat Christian, Maratha Christian, Balija Christian, Madar Christian, Okkalig Christian, Banjara Christian, Bovi Christian exist, and stated that 47 new castes have been created this time. “Are there multiple castes in the Christian community? The government should provide an immediate clarification in this regard,” Ravikumar demanded. He also claimed that the government is working to break Hindu religion and society, and demanded an immediate explanation, calling it a conspiracy to further divide the Hindu community.

Ravikumar sarcastically added that perhaps the Christians themselves are not aware of these 47 new castes.

He further asked whether the government, under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had decided to create new castes in order to promote Christian conversions, and whether a notification had been issued for the same.

The Karnataka government announced that a comprehensive Socio-Economic and Educational survey will be held between September 22 and October 7, during the Dussehra holidays.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday made an appeal to all citizens of Karnataka to actively participate in the comprehensive Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, scheduled from September 22 to October 7, 2025. (IANS)

