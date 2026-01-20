Great nations are not built in silence: Leader of the Opposition of Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged the public not to remain silent, stating that an “idea of greed” is embedded in the “culture of silence.”

Rahul Gandhi conferred the Priyadarshini Literary Award by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee to M Leelavathy in Kalamassery.

Addressing the gathering in Kochi, the Congress leader said, “All over the country, we see people who believe something but don’t have the courage to say it. But great nations are not built in silence. Great nations, great people are built when they express their views and opinions, and fight for them. Embedded in the culture of silence is also the idea that greed: it does not matter what is happening as long as I am getting what I need. I don’t need to say anything. I can watch people being humiliated, people being murdered, people being killed. As long as I’m okay, everything is okay. That culture of greed.” The Lok Sabha LoP also met the party’s elected local body representatives in Marine Drive, Kochi. (ANI)

