‘GST officials cannot access data from advocate’s CPU without presence, consent’: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has observed that the GST Department ought not to access data from the seized CPU of an advocate without his presence and consent, cautioning that such action could result in a serious breach of confidentiality and attorney-client privilege.

A Bench of Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Shail Jain was hearing a plea by advocate Puneet Batra, who challenged a recent search of his Mayur Vihar office and the seizure of documents and electronic devices, including his CPU. In his petition, Batra, a practising advocate, argued that the GST Department’s action had breached confidentiality, as his CPU contained sensitive client documents unrelated to the ongoing probe against one of his clients, M/s Martkarma Technology Pvt. Ltd., a gaming company.

On the other hand, the GST Department contended that although the petitioner is an advocate, he was not merely representing the company in an attorney-client capacity, but was involved in managing its business and affairs. In its judgment, the Delhi High Court refrained from making any observation on the petitioner’s role or on whether he was involved in running the client’s business. (IANS)

