Gujarat: Contaminated drinking water sparks outrage in Vadodara locality

VADODARA: Protests erupted in the Nagarwada area of Gujarat's Vadodara over the supply of contaminated drinking water.

Hundreds of residents gathered opposite the local ward office and staged a protest. The issue, which has been ongoing for some time, reached a tipping point when black, gutter-contaminated water began flowing through household taps. In response to the crisis, water tankers have been deployed to supply potable water, though residents argue this is only a temporary fix. The situation remained tense as over 50 families in the area struggled with their water supply. The residents warned that if “their demands are not met, they will escalate their protest.”

Being developed as a 'smart city,' Vadodara still struggles to provide necessities like clean drinking water. Locals are demanding the immediate replacement of the decades-old water pipeline with a new system that can meet the current demands of the growing population.

Snehalbhai Mali, a resident of Mali Maholla, voiced his frustration, stating, "We have been receiving dirty, contaminated water for a long time, and now it’s mixed with gutter water. This is the third day we’ve had to rely on tankers, and we’re given just 15 minutes to fill up. Our corporator, Shweta Uttekar, is responsible for sending the tankers, but she won’t even take our calls." (IANS)

