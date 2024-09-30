PM Narendra Modi: ‘Water, tree conservation key to tackle environmental challenges’

New Delhi: In the 114th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of water conservation and stressed the environmental efforts of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

With the monthly radio address reaching the milestone of 10 years, PM Modi also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to media channels across the country for their role in amplifying his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', and ensuring it reaches every corner of the nation.

He began by reflecting on the recent heavy rains across the country, remarking on the vital role of water conservation. "This rainy season reminds us how important it is to conserve water. The water saved now helps during periods of scarcity, and initiatives like Catch the Rain are crucial," PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister commended the efforts of women in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, where they revitalised the Ghurari River.

"In Bundelkhand, an area known for water scarcity, women from a self-help group, now known as Jal Saheli, created a check dam using sacks filled with sand. This simple yet effective solution revived the dying Ghurari River and solved the water issues of the area," he shared.

He further highlighted similar efforts in Madhya Pradesh. In Raipura village, local women's construction of a large pond significantly raised groundwater levels, enabling them to take up fish farming.

Another inspiring story from Khomp village, Chhatarpur, saw women revive a drying pond and use the silt to create a fruit forest on barren land. "These initiatives have not only increased crop yields but also contributed to water conservation," he added.

Shifting focus to the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, PM Modi spoke about its success in fostering environmental conservation through community involvement.

"This campaign is an inspiring example of what can be achieved when strong resolve and collective participation come together. States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana have all exceeded their targets, with Uttar Pradesh alone planting over 26 crore saplings," he said.

He lauded individual efforts, such as that of K.N. Rajasekhar from Telangana, who committed to planting a tree every day, even after facing personal setbacks. "Rajasekhar's dedication, which has led to the planting of over 1,500 saplings, is truly remarkable," the Prime Minister noted.

PM Modi concluded by urging everyone to participate in both water and environmental conservation efforts, stating, "I heartily appreciate all such efforts and encourage you to join the sacred campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' to protect our environment and secure our future."

Addressing the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the creators of the country to participate in 'Create in India' challenge, which is conducted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, saying that "the nature of jobs is changing and new sectors are emerging" in the current times.

In the 114th episode of the "Mann Ki Baat" radio program, PM Modi said, "In order to promote your talent and creativity, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, has started 25 challenges under the theme, 'Create in India'. You will surely find these challenges interesting. Some challenges even focus on music, education and even on anti-piracy. There are many professional organisations associated with this objective and are providing full support to these challenges. In order to participate, you can log in to wavesindia.org. I specially urge the creators in the country to ensure participation and bring their creativity to the fore."

Highlighting about the change in nature of jobs, the PM further said, "Friends, in these changing times, the nature of jobs is changing and new sectors are emerging... Such as gaming, animation, reel making, film making or poster making. If you can perform well in any of these skills... your talent can get a very big platform... if you are a part of a band or working for a community radio, then there is also a huge opportunity for you.

Reflecting on the upcoming milestone of 10 years of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, "Today's episode is emotional for me. Mann Ki Baat will complete 10 years on October 3. The journey started on Vijayadashami 10 years ago, and it is a sacred coincidence that this year, as we celebrate 10 years, it will fall on the first day of Navratri."

PM Modi also highlighted the programme's linguistic diversity, noting, "This programme can be heard in 22 Indian languages and 12 foreign languages. It is heartening to hear when people say they listen to 'Mann Ki Baat' programme in their local language." (Agencies)

