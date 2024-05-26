Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Rescue Abducted Woman and Minor Girl in Separate Operations

The first incident involved the abduction of a 25-year-old woman. She was traced to Mirzapur village. In Bihar’s Vaishali district. The accused, identified as Pintu Rai (25) of Mirzapur was apprehended by special police team. From Naharlagun. Led by Sub-Inspector B. Singh. With assistance from Bihar Police on May 22. Superintendent of Police (SP) Mihin Gambo stated that investigation commenced following registration of case under Sections 365 and 380 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). This was assigned to SI Singh for investigation.