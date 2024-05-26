Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Rescue Abducted Woman and Minor Girl in Separate Operations

ITANAGAR: Naharlagun police have successfully rescued 25-year-old woman abducted and taken to Bihar and a minor girl who was reported missing in Assam. Both operations underscore the commitment of the police force ensuring safety and well-being of the victims.
The first incident involved the abduction of a 25-year-old woman. She was traced to Mirzapur village. In Bihar’s Vaishali district. The accused, identified as Pintu Rai (25) of Mirzapur was apprehended by special police team. From Naharlagun. Led by Sub-Inspector B. Singh. With assistance from Bihar Police on May 22. Superintendent of Police (SP) Mihin Gambo stated that investigation commenced following registration of case under Sections 365 and 380 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). This was assigned to SI Singh for investigation.
Through combination of technical analysis and traditional investigative methods. The police located accused in Mirzapur Rai was subsequently arrested. He was produced before judicial magistrate first-class in Hajipur Bihar. A three-day transit remand was granted. Following this. He was presented in court of judicial magistrate first-class in Yupia on May 25. He was remanded to three-day police custody for further investigation.
The investigation revealed Rai had deceitfully lured woman to Bihar. Following her rescue, woman underwent a thorough medical check-up. She was handed over to her biological mother in sound health.
In separate incident, Naharlagun police successfully recovered minor girl from Nalbari village under jurisdiction of Dhalgaon police station in Assam’s Darrang district. Girl had been reported missing from Naharlagun. Case No 54/24 under Section 363 of IPC was registered. Swift recovery within 24 hours was orchestrated by police team led by SI Niri Rama. This was under supervision of SP and Officer-in-Charge Inspector K. Dev of Naharlagun Police Station.
The minor girl was found in good health. She reunited with her biological parents. Both operations highlight diligence and effectiveness of Naharlagun police. They were addressing abduction cases ensuring victims are safely returned to their families.