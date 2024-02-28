Assam: 6 Veer Lachit Sena Members Arrested for Interfering SSC Exam

GUWAHATI: The police detained at least six members of the Veer Lachit Sena for allegedly obstructing several candidates from appearing in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) GD examination in Guwahati.
The incident took place at the E-Com Tower in Borjar, where the candidates gathered for their examination.
The candidates arrived at the E-Com Tower in Borjhar around 10:30 a.m. for the SSC-GD examination. They were met by the Lachit Sena members who requested to verify their places of residence.
Consequently, the genuine candidates were unable to take the examination which later resulted in a chaotic situation affecting all the candidates.
According to the police, the Azara DCP and other personnel arrived at the scene and detained the troublemakers.
Despite the disturbance, the examination proceeded peacefully. However, five candidates who were detained by the Veer Lachit Sena group missed their exam.
Meanwhile, one of the candidates, Dharmendra Chauhan, who is a resident of Karbi Anglong, filed an FIR against the group.
Among the six arrested, three members of the group were identified as Tapan Kumar Sharma (47), Jayanta Sharma (21), and Rajesh Deori (28).
The identity of the other three members is yet to be ascertained.
Earlier in January, the Veer Lachit Sena group leveled allegations against Guwahati-based Metro Hospital saying that Ayurvedic doctors were prescribing Allopathic cures.
As per reports, the allegations were made against Dr Rekibuddin Rahman, an Ayurvedic expert, who has been working alongside neurosurgeon Sahanur Rahman at the hospital.
The information suggests that he prescribed medications and recommended tests to patients based on advice from his superiors. However, this action angered the Veer Lachit Sena, who questioned how an Ayurvedic doctor could prescribe such treatments.
The local vigilante group additionally warned that they would intervene themselves if the authorities did not promptly address the issue.
