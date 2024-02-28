Assam: 6 Veer Lachit Sena Members Arrested for Interfering SSC Exam

GUWAHATI: The police detained at least six members of the Veer Lachit Sena for allegedly obstructing several candidates from appearing in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) GD examination in Guwahati.

The incident took place at the E-Com Tower in Borjar, where the candidates gathered for their examination.

The candidates arrived at the E-Com Tower in Borjhar around 10:30 a.m. for the SSC-GD examination. They were met by the Lachit Sena members who requested to verify their places of residence.

Consequently, the genuine candidates were unable to take the examination which later resulted in a chaotic situation affecting all the candidates.