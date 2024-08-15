Tezpur University Celebrates National Anti-Ragging Week with Intra-Departmental Poster-Making Competition

Tezpur: The Department of Education at Tezpur University marked National Anti-Ragging Week with a creative and engaging event as part of the Anti-Ragging Awareness Mahotsav, the department organized an intra-departmental poster-making competition.

It was centered around the theme “Building Friendship, Not Fear,” aiming to foster a positive and inclusive campus environment. This initiative was part of the broader National Anti-Ragging Week, observed from August 12 to August 18, where other events like tree plantation, quiz competition and movie screening are also included. The competition provided students with a platform to express their ideas and raise awareness about the harmful effects of ragging through artistic means. The success of the programme was attributed to the collaborative efforts of all faculty members of the department as well students. Dr. Sashapra Chakraborty, the HOD of the Department, delivered the keynote speech, emphasizing the importance of creating a ragging-free campus and nurturing friendship among students.

