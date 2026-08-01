Gujarat on high alert as IMD issues red alert for 13 districts

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has placed its disaster response machinery on high alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across large parts of the state, leading authorities to issue a ‘Red Alert’ for 13 districts and an ‘Orange Alert’ for seven others while deploying 50 specialised rescue teams. Relief Commissioner Gaurang Makwana said the state government had activated extensive preparedness measures in anticipation of the adverse weather. All departments concerned and district administrations have been instructed to remain vigilant and ensure that emergency arrangements are in place to respond to any unforeseen situation. (IANS)

Also Read: Gujarat: 6 Killed and 20 Injured as Bus Rams Parked Truck on Vadodara Highway