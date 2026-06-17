Gujarat: 6 Killed and 20 Injured as Bus Rams Parked Truck on Vadodara Highway

Guwahati: At least six people were killed and around 20 others injured after a private bus collided with a parked truck on a highway in Gujarat’s Vadodara district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The accident occurred near Kotambi village on the Vadodara–Halol highway at around 4 a.m. The bus was travelling from Rajasthan to Surat when it rammed into the rear of a parked truck.

Vadodara District Superintendent of Police Sushil Agrawal said the truck had been parked on the roadside as its driver was checking tyre pressure when the speeding bus struck it from behind.

The impact of the collision severely damaged the front portion of the bus. “Four to five deaths occurred in the cabin itself, as passengers were seated in the front,” the police said, adding that the bus driver was among those killed.

He further confirmed that no fire broke out following the crash. A passenger seated at the rear of the bus sustained a head injury.

As per report, the majority of passengers on board were from Rajasthan. Rescue operation were launched immediately after police from Jarod police station in Vadodara rural reached the spot upon receiving information.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while further information is awaied.