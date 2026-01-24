Gujarat Special Intensive Revision (SIR): 6.5 lakh inclusions, 12.5 lakh deletion applications filed

GANDHINAGAR: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Gujarat is currently underway, with election officials receiving a large number of applications for inclusion, deletion and correction of voter details across the state, poll officials said on Friday.

The voter revision exercise, launched on October 27, 2025, completed its enumeration phase before the draft electoral roll was published on December 19, 2025.

According to official data, a total of 6,54,594 applications in Form-6 and Form-6A were received till Thursday for inclusion of names in the final electoral roll.

During the same period, 12,59,229 applications in Form-7 were submitted seeking deletion of names, while 5,04,835 applications in Form-8 were received for correction of details and change of residence. Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of Form-6 and Form-6A applications at 97,664, followed by Surat with 54,797 and Vadodara with 34,373. In contrast, districts such as Dang reported 2,625 applications, Narmada (3,120), and Aravalli (3,805). On the deletion front, Ahmedabad again topped the list with 2,40,549 Form-7 applications, followed by Surat with 1,10,286 and Kheda with 1,35,174. Bharuch reported 91,169 deletion requests, while Junagadh recorded 61,237.

Other districts showing notable figures for inclusion applications included Banaskantha with 32,923, Bhavnagar with 29,295, Rajkot with 28,257, and Panchmahal with 20,771. For deletions, significant numbers were reported from Banaskantha at 60,543, Jamnagar at 44,350, Bhavnagar at 40,555, and Gir Somnath at 34,007. Smaller districts such as Chhota Udepur and Dang recorded 943 and 506 deletion applications respectively. Election officials said that claims and objections may be submitted until January 30, 2026, after which verification and disposal will be carried out simultaneously. (IANS)

