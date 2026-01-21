Gujarat's investment story sets global benchmark at Davos: Harsh Sanghavi

DAVOS: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Tuesday highlighted Gujarat's rapid investment-led growth and its expanding global footprint, asserting that the state's development journey has become a model not only for India but for the world.

Sanghavi said that under the Regional Vibrant Gujarat initiative launched in recent months, Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs 9 lakh crore have already been signed. "Just a few days ago, as we were preparing to come to the World Economic Forum under the guidance of the Chief Minister, an MoU worth Rs 40,000 crore was signed with Maruti Suzuki," he noted, pointing to the sustained momentum in Gujarat's investment ecosystem.

Recalling the early years of Gujarat's global outreach, Sanghavi referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"When PM Modi presented the vision of GIFT City to the world in 2007, many so-called intellectuals questioned it. Today, GIFT City stands as a global financial and technology hub, validating that foresight," he said. According to Sanghavi, the transformation witnessed in Gujarat mirrors the broader change India has undergone under PM Modi's leadership.

"If you look closely, you can see how much has changed. States such as Assam and Jharkhand are now aspiring to take themselves to the global stage," he said, adding that Gujarat's investment narrative remains clear, consistent and exemplary.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sanghavi said PM Modi has boosted the spirit of crores of people across the country.

"Gujarat has always respected and honoured him for his contribution to the state's development, but after 2014, the entire nation has embraced him as its Prime Minister," he said. (IANS)

