Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) busts illegal drug lab in Rajasthan; three nabbed

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in coordination with the Rajasthan Special Operation Group (SOG), Jaipur, and local police, has busted a factory in Rajasthan that was illegally producing psychotropic substances, arresting three people at the spot.

According to officials, the joint raid was conducted on December 28, 2025, at APL Pharma in district Khairthal, Tijara, Rajasthan, which is located within the jurisdiction of Bhiwadi Phase-3 (UIT) Sec-3 Police Station. The operation was carried out in coordination with the Rajasthan Special Operation Group (SOG), Jaipur and the local police.

Three persons identified as Anshul A Shastri, Akhilesh P Maurya and Krishna S Yadav, along with three other labourers, were apprehended from the spot. The team also seized illicitly manufactured psychotropic substances weighing 22 kgs, the officials said.

During the operation, Alprazolam precursor chemicals and semi-processed/intermediate chemicals were also seized. (ANI)

