“Gupkar alliance was unique, sad that it has been scattered”: People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday expressed disappointment at the discontent prevailing in the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and said that without any consultations with PDP, National Conference went on to declare that it will fight from three Lok Sabha seats.

PDP chief said that it is sad to see the way the “Gupkar alliance has been scttaered”.

Addressing reporters in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti said, “Omar Abdullah himself said that they’re not in the alliance. We wanted The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to continue but everyone knows who ended this PAGD. We will talk to Congress as we are in the INDIA alliance and see how to go forward.”

Mufti further added that Jammu and Kashmir has become a laboratory for whatever is happening in the country and parties should have tried to remain united in the valley.(IANS)

