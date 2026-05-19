Congress MP Jairam Ramesh moves privilege notice against Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Monday moved a privilege notice in the Rajya Sabha against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that his remarks on a parliamentary standing committee lowered the dignity of Parliament and its committees.

In a post on X, Ramesh said he submitted the notice under Rule 187 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States. He accused Pradhan of showing contempt towards Parliament while "presiding over the rot in the Education Ministry" amid the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

The notice relates to comments made by Pradhan during a press interaction on the NEET-UG issue, when he was asked about the Ministry's response to recommendations by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education. Pradhan reportedly said he would not comment on the committee's "red flags" as it included opposition members who "write things in a certain manner."

Ramesh termed the remarks "outrageous" and "highly derogatory," arguing that parliamentary committees are an extension of Parliament and play a key role in ensuring executive accountability. He said the comments undermined parliamentary institutions, insulted members across political parties, and lowered the prestige of the Standing Committee on Education.

Calling it a "grave breach of privilege and contempt of the House," Ramesh urged the Rajya Sabha Chairman to initiate proceedings against the Union Minister. (ANI)

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