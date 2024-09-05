Haryana Assembly polls JJP-ASP alliance issues list of 19 candidates

New Delhi: The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance on Wednesday issued a list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections and fielded Dushyant Chautala from Uchana and Digvijay Chautala from Dabwali. The JJP has released the list of 15 candidates, while ASP named four candidates.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala will contest the elections from Uchana, while Digvijay Chautala will fight from Dabwali.

JJP and Chandra Shekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) have allied for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls.The alliance will contest on all 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana, with JJP competing on 70 seats and ASP on 20. Earlier, former Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leaders Sunil Sangwan, Sanjay Kablana, and Devender Singh Babli joined the BJP and said that the BJP will be forming the government for a third term in the state.

The voting to the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.

Other political parties, including the BJP and Congress, are also finalising their candidates for the polls. In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, JJP got only 0.87 per cent of the vote share, with none of its candidates winning any seat in the state.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP, with 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, formed a coalition government with the JJP, which had won 10 seats, while the Congress secured 31 seats. Earlier this year, the BJP-JJP alliance was dissolved. In 2024, Haryana is likely to witness a four-way contest between the BJP, Congress, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and AAP. (ANI)

