Haryana Floor Test: CM Nayab Singh Saini Moves Confidence Motion In Assembly

CHANDIGARH: In a significant turn of events, Haryana State BJP president and MP Nayab Singh Saini, who was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Haryana, moved the confidence motion during a special State Assembly session on March 13 and is set to face a floor test.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta allocated two hours so as to discuss the motion.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLAs Devender Singh Babli, Ram Kumar Gautam, Ishwar Singh, Ram Niwas and Jogi Ram Sihag left the house when the trust vote issue was raised.

A three-line whip was issued by the JJP, wherein, the former BJP ally urged its 10 MLAs to refrain from the proceedings and to “remain positively absent during voting on Confidence Motion” in Haryana Assembly.