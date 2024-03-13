Haryana Floor Test: CM Nayab Singh Saini Moves Confidence Motion In Assembly

CHANDIGARH: In a significant turn of events, Haryana State BJP president and MP Nayab Singh Saini, who was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Haryana, moved the confidence motion during a special State Assembly session on March 13 and is set to face a floor test.
Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta allocated two hours so as to discuss the motion.
Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLAs Devender Singh Babli, Ram Kumar Gautam, Ishwar Singh, Ram Niwas and Jogi Ram Sihag left the house when the trust vote issue was raised.
A three-line whip was issued by the JJP, wherein, the former BJP ally urged its 10 MLAs to refrain from the proceedings and to “remain positively absent during voting on Confidence Motion” in Haryana Assembly.
Meanwhile, Nayab Singh Saini was appointed as the new Chief Minister of Haryana on Tuesday after outgoing CM Manohar Lal Khattar surprisingly stepped down from his post along with his Cabinet Ministers.
As it stands, the incumbent BJP seems to be comfortably placed in Haryana even without the support of the JJP, its former ally.
Saini asserted that a total of 48 MLAs support the BJP-led government in Haryana and he added that the Speaker has been urged to conduct the floor test on March 13.
Chief Minister Saini expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and other senior leaders of the party for giving him this responsibility, assuring that his government will work for the development of the State.
The Haryana CM revealed that they have asked the Speaker to conduct the floor test tomorrow at around 11 a.m., in the Vidhan Sabha and added that they have informed the Governor about the support of 48 MLAs.
He also showered praise on former CM Manohar Lal Khattar by saying, ”Our newly-formed Cabinet wants to thank former CM Manohar Lal Khattar. He has given Haryana a new direction and has given the best example of good governance. He did development work in the State without any discrimination.”
