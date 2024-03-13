Assam: Police Seize 9,700 Cough Syrup Bottles In Karimganj

KARIMGANJ: The Assam Police have made a major bust as they confiscated a humongous quantity of cough syrup along the Assam-Tripura border on Tuesday and also arrested two individuals in connection with this case.

As per reports, as many as 9700 bottles of cough syrup were seized by the police from a truck in the Churaibari area of Karimganj district.

Based on specific intelligence, the cops intercepted a truck at the Churaibari check post along the Assam-Tripura border.

The Assam police found approximately 193 cartons containing about 9,700 bottles of Codeine phosphate cough syrup Eskuf/Phensedyl inside the vehicle after thoroughly searching it.