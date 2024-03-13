Assam: Police Seize 9,700 Cough Syrup Bottles In Karimganj

KARIMGANJ: The Assam Police have made a major bust as they confiscated a humongous quantity of cough syrup along the Assam-Tripura border on Tuesday and also arrested two individuals in connection with this case.
As per reports, as many as 9700 bottles of cough syrup were seized by the police from a truck in the Churaibari area of Karimganj district.
Based on specific intelligence, the cops intercepted a truck at the Churaibari check post along the Assam-Tripura border.
The Assam police found approximately 193 cartons containing about 9,700 bottles of Codeine phosphate cough syrup Eskuf/Phensedyl inside the vehicle after thoroughly searching it.
The police took custody of two individuals identified as Sadananda Ray and Sanjay Ray, both hailing from West Bengal, in connection to this massive seizure.
Further investigations are underway.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, Assam police launched a special operation that resulted in the seizure of 1,770 packets of illegal cough medicine in a major crackdown against drug smuggling.
The crackdown took place at Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district, where vigilant police prevented the influx of smugglers. Following the recovery of the illegal items, the driver of the truck, Hafizur Rahman, was arrested.
The operation was launched with a specific intelligence, which led police to carry out search operations at interstate border checkpoints. The seized bottles were cleverly concealed in the vegetable truck set to be transported from Dinhata in West Bengal to Krishna in Assam.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare cited earlier bans on certain use-specific drugs (FDCs), including the infamous Fencedil, as a key reason for the crackdown.
These incidents sheds light on a widespread issue prevailing across the country, where cough medicine is being illegally consumed as medicine and sometimes even exported to neighboring states.
The proactive efforts of the Assam Police underscore their commitment to curbing drug trafficking and abuse in the state. In addition to stopping the distribution of illegal substances, these seizures are also powerful deterrents, sending a clear message to those involved in the drug trade on the grave consequences that await them.