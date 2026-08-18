Haryana Government Launches Mandatory Five-Minute ‘Y Break’ Yoga Sessions in All Industrial Units

Chandigarh: Haryana has launched a time bound initiative to introduce a daily five minute “Y Break” (yoga break at workplace) across all industrial units in the state. The programme, announced by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in his Budget speech, aims to improve workers' physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Additional Chief Secretary, AYUSH, Sumita Misra said on Monday that each workplace will host yoga camps and training sessions, with at least one employee per 50 workers trained within a month to lead the sessions. In units operating in shifts, the programme provides for one trained employee for every group of 50 workers in each shift, ensuring coverage across operations.

The AYUSH Department has written to the Industries and Commerce Department asking it to disseminate the advisory to all industrial units and associations with directions for time bound implementation in accordance with the prescribed standard operating procedure (SOP).

Misra explained that the General Manager of the District Industries Centre (GM DIC) in each district will coordinate with the District Ayurveda Officer to prepare a schedule of yoga camps and training sessions. This coordinated effort will ensure that every industrial unit benefits from the programme, with Yoga Sahayaks guiding the process.

Within a month, each industrial unit will select one or two employees for training, ensuring at least one trained facilitator per 50 workers. Guided by Yoga Sahayaks, these employees will lead ‘Y Break’ sessions at their workplaces.

As part of the advisory, the Industries and Commerce Department has asked the workforce to voluntarily adopt and practise the five minute ‘Y Break’ during working hours. The initiative aims to nurture a healthier, more productive and stress free work environment. (IANS)

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