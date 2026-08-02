SSB organises yoga session under 100-day wellness programme

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The First Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organised a yoga session at ‘G’ Company, Hojai, on Saturday as part of its ongoing 100-Day Yoga Programme aimed at promoting the physical and mental well-being of personnel.

Held under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik, the session focused on reducing stress and encouraging a healthy and disciplined lifestyle. Jawans practised pranayama, Surya Namaskar and various yogasanas under the supervision of trained instructors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Company Commander said yoga not only helps maintain physical fitness but also promotes mental peace, concentration and positive energy. He said regular practice over 100 days would bring positive lifestyle changes and improve efficiency, mental resilience and self-confidence among personnel. He urged all jawans to practise yoga regularly and wholeheartedly. The 100-Day Yoga Programme will continue every morning to help personnel lead healthier, stress-free and more energetic lives through the regular practice of yoga.

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