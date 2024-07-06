Hathras Stampede: Prime Suspect Surrenders in Delhi, Says Lawyer

GUWAHATI: Devprakash Madhukar, the primary suspect in the July 2 Hathras stampede that resulted in 121 deaths, has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police after he turned himself in to authorities in Delhi, according to his lawyer on Friday night.
Madhukar, who was the main organizer of the 'satsang' where the stampede happened, is the only person named in the police report filed at the Sikandra Rao police station in Hathras regarding the incident.
In a video message, Madhukar's lawyer A P Singh said that his client surrendered in Delhi while receiving medical treatment.
Singh stated that today they had surrendered Devprakash Madhukar, who had been identified as the main organizer in the FIR related to the Hathras case. He mentioned that they had contacted the police, SIT, and STF in Delhi, explaining that Madhukar was undergoing treatment there.
The lawyer stated that they had committed to not seeking anticipatory bail because they believed they had done nothing wrong. He questioned what crime they had committed, mentioning that Madhukar is an engineer and a heart patient.
The lawyer added that doctors had confirmed his condition was stable, leading them to surrender today to cooperate with the investigation.
Singh emphasized that the police could now take Madhukar's statement or question him, but he urged them to consider his health condition and ensure that nothing untoward happens to him.
Recently, a Supreme Court lawyer stated that he represents Surajpal, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari or Bhole Baba, the self-proclaimed godman whose 'satsang' witnessed the stampede.
The Uttar Pradesh Police had offered a reward of ₹ 1 lakh for any information that could lead to Madhukar's arrest.
As of Thursday, six individuals had been arrested in connection with the case, including two female volunteers who were part of the organizing committee for Bhole Baba's 'satsang'.
