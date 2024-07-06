Hathras Stampede: Prime Suspect Surrenders in Delhi, Says Lawyer

GUWAHATI: Devprakash Madhukar, the primary suspect in the July 2 Hathras stampede that resulted in 121 deaths, has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police after he turned himself in to authorities in Delhi, according to his lawyer on Friday night.

Madhukar, who was the main organizer of the 'satsang' where the stampede happened, is the only person named in the police report filed at the Sikandra Rao police station in Hathras regarding the incident.

In a video message, Madhukar's lawyer A P Singh said that his client surrendered in Delhi while receiving medical treatment.