Manipur CM Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Announces Relief Measures

IMPHAL: After days of heavy rain caused severe flooding in Manipur's valley districts, Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the hardest-hit areas of Keirao and Kshetrigao in Imphal East district on Friday.

He evaluated the damage and announced the state government's two-part plan: first, to help households affected by the flood immediately, and second, to strengthen weak riverbanks to prevent future flooding.

The continuous rain caused the Imphal, Kongba, and Iril Rivers to overflow at nine different spots in the Imphal East and Imphal West districts, resulting in widespread flooding.

Thousands of residents are now facing difficulties in various relief camps.