Manipur CM Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Announces Relief Measures

IMPHAL: After days of heavy rain caused severe flooding in Manipur's valley districts, Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the hardest-hit areas of Keirao and Kshetrigao in Imphal East district on Friday.
He evaluated the damage and announced the state government's two-part plan: first, to help households affected by the flood immediately, and second, to strengthen weak riverbanks to prevent future flooding.
The continuous rain caused the Imphal, Kongba, and Iril Rivers to overflow at nine different spots in the Imphal East and Imphal West districts, resulting in widespread flooding.
Thousands of residents are now facing difficulties in various relief camps.
During his visit, flood victims asked the Manipur Chief Minister for essential relief supplies and medical camps to deal with health issues caused by the floods.
This is the second time in three days that Chief Minister Biren Singh has visited flood-affected areas. Earlier, on Wednesday, he met with flood victims in Singjamei and nearby areas in the Imphal West district.
Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh stated that the government is implementing a two-pronged strategy. He mentioned that they are addressing the immediate needs of the affected households while also identifying and reinforcing vulnerable spots along the river embankments to prevent further breaches.
Meanwhile, incessant rainfall since Monday caused flooding at many places in Manipur's five valley districts, including Imphal West and Imphal East, as two major rivers breached their embankments, officials said on Wednesday.
The flood waters inundated low-lying areas and human habitations and entered a large number of houses, and government and private offices, forcing the state government to declare a holiday for all government offices on Wednesday, while educational institutions would remain closed till Thursday.
Several thousand families were affected in the five valley districts, including the capital Imphal. Disaster management officials said that the Imphal River breached its embankment at Singjamei Oinam Thingel in Imphal West district, and the Kongba River at Kongba Irong and parts of Keirao in Imphal East district.
