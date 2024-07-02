Sreesanth Criticizes Riyan Parag for Comments on T20 World Cup, Emphasizes Patriotism

GUWAHATI: The Indian team broke a 13-year streak by winning the T20 World Cup 2024. They defeated South Africa in the final match on June 29.
After India's remarkable victory, comments made by a star from the Indian Premier League (IPL) have sparked controversy.
Riyan Parag, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, had an outstanding season that earned him his first call-up to the Indian team for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour. However, he faced criticism from former India pacer S Sreesanth for his remarks.
Despite performing well in the IPL, Parag was not selected by the selectors for the major tournament.
Famous for his perceived attitude problems, things escalated when Parag stated that he wouldn't watch the World Cup when asked about his opinion on the top 4 teams.
Parag had told Bharat Army before the T20 World Cup 2024 that predicting the top four teams would be biased. He honestly mentioned that he didn't intend to watch the World Cup and would only find out the winner later, being content with that. He added that when he plays in the World Cup, he would consider the top four teams and related matters.
However, Sreesanth was unimpressed with Parag's remarks and didn't hold back. The winner of the 2007 T20 World Cup emphasized the importance for young players to prioritize their commitment to the country over any personal disappointment regarding team selection.
Sreesanth commented during the broadcast of the T20 World Cup 2024 final that some young players had mentioned they wouldn't watch the World Cup because they weren't selected.
He emphasized that prioritizing patriotism should come first, followed by being a cricket enthusiast. Sreesanth also stressed that those who were selected for the team deserved wholehearted support, emotionally and passionately.
