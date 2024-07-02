Sreesanth Criticizes Riyan Parag for Comments on T20 World Cup, Emphasizes Patriotism

GUWAHATI: The Indian team broke a 13-year streak by winning the T20 World Cup 2024. They defeated South Africa in the final match on June 29.

After India's remarkable victory, comments made by a star from the Indian Premier League (IPL) have sparked controversy.

Riyan Parag, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, had an outstanding season that earned him his first call-up to the Indian team for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour. However, he faced criticism from former India pacer S Sreesanth for his remarks.