HC seeks Centre, Delhi Police response on PILs alleging excessive force during NEET protest

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre and Delhi Police on a batch of public interest litigations (PILs) alleging excessive use of force during the CJP-led ‘Sansad Chalo’ march over the alleged NEET paper leak. The court also directed authorities to preserve CCTV footage, videography and other records related to the July 20 protest.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia sought responses from the Centre and Delhi Police within four weeks. The Bench observed that the allegations did not concern isolated incidents and could not simply be addressed through individual complaints by victims.

The court ordered the preservation of all relevant evidence, including CCTV footage and videography, in accordance with police standard operating procedures. However, it clarified that it was not expressing any opinion on the authenticity of the videos or the merits of the allegations.

Senior advocate N. Hariharan, appearing for the petitioners, argued that students were peacefully exercising their constitutional rights under Articles 19 and 21 when police allegedly resorted to disproportionate force. He claimed more than 90 students were injured and alleged that batons, pellets and electric batons were used. He also accused police personnel of molesting women protesters and sought registration of FIRs against those responsible, along with preservation of electronic evidence.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan submitted that his team had reviewed over 130 videos showing alleged excessive force, police personnel without name tags and the use of unauthorised weapons. Senior advocate Vikas Singh argued that the protest remained peaceful until police intervened and called for the seizure of body-camera footage of security personnel.

Opposing the petitions, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju argued that the PILs relied mainly on social media videos and ignored material facts. He maintained that prohibitory orders were in force, the crowd turned violent, police personnel were injured and vehicles were damaged during the protest.

Rejecting the argument that every affected individual should file separate complaints, the Bench said the issues raised involved a larger public concern. It directed the respondents to file counter affidavits within four weeks, after which the petitioners may submit rejoinders. The matter will next be heard on September 11. (IANS)

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