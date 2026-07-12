Heavy rainfall alert across Uttarakhand until July 14; landslide risks increase

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a detailed forecast warning of heavy rainfall across several districts of Uttarakhand from July 11 to July 14, prompting the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) to direct all district administrations to remain on high alert in view of the possibility of weather-related incidents. According to the IMD, several districts in the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions are likely to witness isolated spells of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and intense showers over the next four days, raising concerns over landslides, flash flooding and disruption of normal life. In response to the forecast, the State Emergency Operations Centre has instructed all district authorities to remain vigilant and ensure preparedness to deal with any emergency arising from adverse weather conditions. The weather department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts on July 11. Officials have warned that the rainfall could trigger landslides, rockfalls and debris accumulation on roads in the hilly regions, while low-lying areas in the plains may experience waterlogging and traffic disruptions. (IANS)

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