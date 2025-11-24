Five Dead After Bus Falls Into 70m Gorge in Uttarakhand’s Tehri

Uttarakhand: A tragic accident occurred on Monday, November 24, afternoon when a bus carrying 18 passengers plunged nearly 70 metres into a deep gorge near the Kunjapuri–Hindolakhal stretch under Narendra Nagar in Tehri district. The mishap took place along a steep, hilly road, and while the exact cause of the accident remains unclear, officials said a sudden loss of control may have led to the fall.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Tehri District Control Room alerted officials immediately after receiving reports of the crash. Acting on the instructions of SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, five rescue teams were rushed to the spot from Post Dhalwala, Post Koti Colony, and the SDRF Battalion Headquarters. One team reached the site first and began rescue operations, with additional teams joining soon after.

SDRF PRO Lalita Negi confirmed that five passengers, four men and one woman, died on the spot. All remaining passengers were rescued from the gorge and taken to the nearest hospital for urgent medical care. Many of the injured had sustained serious trauma, but officials said they were receiving treatment and close monitoring.

Locals and nearby villagers were among the first to assist, helping rescue personnel navigate the steep terrain. Some passengers reportedly managed to jump out of the vehicle before it plunged into the ravine, which may have reduced the casualty count.

Personnel from the district police, fire department, revenue teams, and SDRF continued operations late into the evening, retrieving belongings, stabilising injured survivors, and securing the accident site.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the accident while ensuring the injured receive proper medical attention. Further updates are awaited.