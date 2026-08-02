Heavy Rains Claim Four Lives in Kerala as Malappuram Battles Flood Fury

Malappuram: Heavy rainfall in the hilly regions since last night caused damage in several parts of Edavanna on Saturday, with a retaining wall of a house under construction collapsing at Chembakkuthu and electricity poles and power lines being damaged. The incident took place around 6 am near Jamia College at Chembakkuthu, where the concrete retaining wall of a house under construction owned by Mustafa collapsed onto the road.

The collapse disrupted traffic in the area as debris blocked the roadway. Power lines were also snapped in the incident, affecting electricity infrastructure in the locality. (ANI)

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