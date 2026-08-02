BJP Lauds Modi’s Approach to Student Protests, Invokes Indira Gandhi’s Emergency

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for forgiving students who used abusive language against him during recent protests, calling his response an example of compassionate and statesmanlike leadership.

The remarks came a day after PM Modi released a video message on Instagram, addressing the youth over the protests at Jantar Mantar linked to the NEET paper leak issue. He said some youngsters had used language unbecoming of a civilised society and had even abused his late mother. Calling them "children", he said mistakes are part of growing up and expressed his decision to forgive them, urging them to leave the path of abuse and contribute to nation-building.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said the Prime Minister had displayed extraordinary generosity despite the personal attacks. Comparing the response to the Indira Gandhi era, he said protests during her tenure led to the Emergency, whereas PM Modi chose forgiveness and guidance.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said the Prime Minister spoke like a guardian rather than a politician and appealed against politicising the issue. Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi described Modi as a leader with a compassionate heart, saying he had responded with restraint despite offensive remarks directed at his family.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the Prime Minister's response reflected sensitivity and responsible leadership. He also alleged that an "abuse gang" had repeatedly used different sections of society, including students, to target the Prime Minister and tarnish India's image. (IANS)

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