Hemant Soren government wins trust vote in Jharkhand Assembly

Ranchi: The Hemant Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand won the trust vote on Monday, securing 45 votes out of 76 in the one-day special session of the Assembly.

The majority mark was 39 votes. The BJP and AJSU MLAs boycotted the voting and staged a walkout, raising slogans against the government.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren presented the confidence motion at 11:10 a.m., which was followed by a debate and voting at 12:20 p.m. During the debate, Hemant Soren targeted the opposition, saying their behaviour in the House reflected their frustration and desperation. He claimed that many of their MLAs would not return to the Assembly after the next elections. Leader of the Opposition, Amar Kumar Bauri, launched a scathing attack on Hemant Soren and his government, calling it a “ Thug-bandhan alliance” that had betrayed the people of Jharkhand, particularly the youth, farmers, students, tribals, and Dalits. Bauri alleged that the government had failed to deliver on its promises, including providing five lakh jobs to youth.

This was the fourth time Hemant Soren won the trust vote in the Jharkhand Assembly. He had earlier won the floor test in 2013, 2019 and 2022.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 this year in a money laundering case related to a land scam and had to resign as CM. (IANS)

Also Read: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacks central government Over LAC Status Quo

Also Watch: