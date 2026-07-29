High alert in Uttarakhand as Alaknanda, Mandakini Rivers cross warning level

Rudraprayag: Amid continuous heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers have risen above the warning mark, prompting the district administration to issue a high alert and direct officials to remain on maximum vigilance.

Authorities have advised residents living along the riverbanks to shift to safer locations if required and instructed all concerned departments to remain prepared to deal with any possible natural disaster.

In view of the India Meteorological Department's weather alert, the district administration has instructed all officials to maintain heightened vigilance across their respective areas. The administration has also directed all concerned departments to remain fully prepared to deal with any potential natural disaster and ensure that relief and rescue teams are on standby with all necessary resources.

Elaborating on the ground situation, Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, stated that prior preparations were made following early orange alerts.

He said, "An 'orange alert' had already been issued for certain districts, indicating a likelihood of heavy rainfall, so the districts were forewarned. We had made prior preparations, and appropriate measures are being taken at all necessary locations." (ANI)

Also Read: Heavy rainfall alert across Uttarakhand until July 14; landslide risks increase