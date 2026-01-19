High-speed tracks of Indian Railways doubled from 40% to 80% in last 11 years: Govt

New Delhi: The length of tracks permitting speeds of 110 kmph and above on the Indian Railways network has more than doubled from 31,445 kilometres in 2014 to 84,244 kilometres in the last 11 years. In percentage terms, the high-speed tracks have jumped from 40 per cent of the total network to 80 per cent at present, enabling faster and more efficient train operations, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Railways on Sunday.

Indian Railways has recorded significant progress in strengthening its track infrastructure and enhancing safety standards through sustained investment and focused execution over the last 11 years. These efforts have contributed to safer, faster and more reliable train operations across the country, the Ministry said.

During the financial year 2024–25, Indian Railways carried out track renewal over 6,851 track kilometres. In the current financial year 2025–26, more than 7,500 kilometres of track renewal work are underway. Further, track renewal covering 7,900 kilometres is planned for 2026–27, reflecting continued emphasis on asset reliability and safety, the statement observed.

Safety fencing along railway tracks has also been taken up on priority to minimise cattle run-over incidents and trespassing, thereby enhancing overall safety. About 15,000 kilometres of fencing have been provided so far, leading to improved safety on sections where trains operate at speeds exceeding 110 kmph, the Ministry said.

Substantial progress has been made in turnout renewal as well, which is crucial for smooth train movement. In 2024–25, 7,161 thick web switches and 1,704 weldable CMS (Cast Manganese Steel) crossings were provided. In 2025–26, over 8,000 thick web switches and more than 3,000 weldable CMS crossings are being provided.

Mechanised deep screening of ballast, essential for maintaining track stability and improving ride quality, has been carried out consistently. During 2024–25, 7,442 track kilometres of deep screening were completed, while over 7,500 track kilometres of deep screening work are being undertaken in 2025–26, the statement explained.

To support mechanised maintenance and improve productivity, Indian Railways has significantly expanded its track machine fleet. More than 1,100 track machines have been procured since 2014, enabling faster and more efficient maintenance of the railway network, the statement added. (IANS)

