Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla opens Kullu Dussehra amid gathering of over 300 deities

KULLU: Amidst the gathering of over 300 deities, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday inaugurated the week-long International Kullu Dussehra at Rath Maidan here. The Governor along with his wife Janaki Shukla participated in the rath yatra of Lord Raghunath, the chief deity of Kullu. The Governor walked along with tens of thousands of devotees and paid obeisance to Lord Raghunath.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjay Karol and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri were also present on the occasion. On the sideline of the function, the Governor said: “It is the good fortune of the people of the state that Lord Raghunath-ji resides in Kullu. May his blessings remain on us and we continue to carry forward our Dev culture in this manner.” He said this festival is also important from the tourism point of view, but “we should also make efforts for a drug-free festival.”

The Governor said, “It is with immense pleasure and pride that I stand before you today to celebrate the grand occasion of the Dussehra Festival in the beautiful valley of Kullu.” He said this festival, renowned for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance, is a symbol of the victory of good over evil and the triumph of righteousness.

The Governor said the Kullu Dussehra, unlike other parts of India where the festival was celebrated for a day, “extends for a week, making it a splendid display of our customs, art, and community spirit.” Going by the tradition that is over 385-year-old, the chariot of Kullu Valley's chief deity Lord Raghunath is wheeled out by tens of thousands of devotees from the historical temple in Sultanpur here on the first day of Dussehra or Vijay Dashami, the day when the festivities end in the rest of the country.

The festival concludes on October 19 with the ‘Lanka Dahan’ ritual on the banks of the Beas River. All the assembled deities will participate before they are carried back to their own temples in a beautifully decorated palanquin amid the sounding of trumpets and beating of drums. (IANS)

Also Read: HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu seeks green energy investments from Canadian diaspora

Also Watch: