Himachal Govt Orders Food Outlets to Display Owner Names, Following Yogi Adityanath's Cleanliness Initiative

NEW DELHI: The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday passed an order, directing all the street vendors and food establishments to prominently display the names of owners, proprietors and staff members. The move, seen as following in the footsteps of the Yogi Adityanath government, is aimed at bringing cleanliness and hygiene to the food outlets.

A day ago, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mandated the display of the names of eatery shop owners, managers, and proprietors outside their food centres. Installation of CCTVs in hotels and restaurants has also been made mandatory. (IANS)

