Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: PM Modi Congratulates New Voters as Phase 2 Progresses

SRINAGAR: The second phase of voting for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections started on Wednesday, September 25. Polling is going on in six districts across 26 seats.

Voting will continue till 6 PM today. Security has been tightened up at sensitive places, including Rajouri, which, along with Poonch and Reasi, has witnessed increased terrorist activities in the recent past.

This election will force more than 2.5 million voters to make a choice from 239 candidates, which includes 79 candidates contesting in the Pir Panjal region of Jammu. These elections for the assembly are for the first time being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

PM Modi had requested voters in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that they exercise their franchise in the second phase of the assembly elections.

He took to X, saying, "I appeal to all voters to cast their vote and play their important role in strengthening democracy. On this occasion, I congratulate all the young friends who are going to vote for the first time."

The Election Commission has arranged many special polling booths to ensure increased voter turnouts with many manned by women, handicapped, and other teams.

There are 157 special polling stations, including 26 "pink polling stations" run by women, 26 managed by people with disabilities, 26 run by youth, 31 at border areas, 26 "green polling stations," and 22 unique polling stations.

Voting in the first phase took place in 24 constituencies spread over seven districts on September 18. According to the reports submitted by the Election Commission of India, the third phase will take place on October 1, with the count being held on October 8.

Voter turnout in the first phase across the 24 constituencies stood at 61.13%. Candidates contesting in the second phase include Omar Abdullah from National Congress in Ganderbal and Budgam, and Ravinder Raina, chief of Jammu and Kashmir BJP, who is contesting in Nowshera of Rajouri.

Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, once again hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, saying that he has lost his confidence and become just like any other person. He said this during a rally in Srinagar: "He used to boast about a 56-inch chest, but he is not the same person anymore."

He claimed that the state's northern region had become a "killing field" under the coalition's watch. In response, the BJP termed his claims "utterly baseless" and "laughable." The Congress and National Conference alliance will contest for the elections, while the BJP and the PDP are also strong contenders.