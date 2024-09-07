Himachal Pradesh: Cannabis Cultivation Set To Become Legal As State Assembly Passes Resolution

SHIMLA: In a significant development, the cultivation of cannabis, popularly known by the street name marijuana or weed, is set to become legal in Himachal Pradesh after a resolution was passed by the state assembly in this regard.

This resolution was adopted based on the recommendations of an Assembly committee report. The report proposed cannabis as a potential economic asset if utilized for medicinal and industrial purposes.

Revenue Minister and chairman of the Assembly committee Jagat Singh Negi affirmed that an overall consensus was struck by the ruling and opposition party.