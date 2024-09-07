Hathras Tragedy: 15 Dead, 11 Injured in Bus-Tempo Crash; PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid

HATHRAS: At least 15 people were killed and 11 injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, as reported by ANI. UP Police confirm the dead comprise seven men, four women, and four children.

A bus to Aligarh collided with a tempo loader on September 6. There were about 30 passengers traveling by the bus from Hathras. A bus returning from one of Hathras villages after a ritual met with an accident on Friday evening.

ANI cited Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V: "The confirmed death toll mounted to 15, including 7 men, 4 women, and 4 children. He said that the accident took place due to a collision of the roadways bus with another vehicle.

He also informed that out of them, 11 injured were being treated locally while 8 had been referred to Aligarh for further treatment.

The prime minister condoled the incident, saying, "The local administration and the state government are doing all possible to help the victims."

Taking to X, he wrote, "The road accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. May God give them strength in this difficult time."

While saying so, I also pray for the early recovery of those people who got injured due to this accident. Local administration is working under the state government and they are trying to help the victims in every possible way, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the families of the deceased in the Hathras road accident would be given ₹2 lakh, while the injured will be given ₹50,000. The compensation would be provided by the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death and injuried in the Hathras accident.

He also wished for the recovery of the injured people as soon as possible and assured that officials in the district administration have been instructed to ensure proper treatment for all.