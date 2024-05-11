His Holiness the Dalai Lama's Message for Buddha Poornima

DHARAMSALA: In a message for Buddha Purnima, the Dalai Lama said, “Although it is more than 2500 years since the Buddha lived and taught in India, the essence of his teaching remains as relevant today as it was then. While modern science has developed a sophisticated understanding of the physical world, Buddhist science has devoted itself to developing a detailed, first-person understanding of many aspects of the mind and emotions, areas still relatively new to modern science. I believe that a synthesis of these two approaches has great potential to lead to discoveries that will enrich our physical, emotional and social well-being.”

“As a Tibetan Buddhist monk, I consider myself an heir to the Nalanda Tradition. The way Buddhism was taught and studied at Nalanda University represents the zenith of its development in India. If we are to be 21st century Buddhists, it is important that we engage in the study and analysis of the Buddha’s teachings, as so many did there, instead of simply relying on faith.”

“Buddha Purnima or Vesak commemorates Buddha Shakyamuni’s birth, enlightenment and passing away, and is considered the most sacred day in the Buddhist calendar. On this auspicious occasion, I offer fellow Buddhists everywhere my good wishes in leading meaningful lives filled with warm heartedness and compassion.”

