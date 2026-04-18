Historic opportunity lost: Kiren Rijiju slams Opposition’s stand on Women’s Bill

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju lashed out at the opposition after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, saying that they have “lost the opportunity of a historic moment”.

“The results have come on such a historic and important Bill, which aimed at giving respect and rights to the country’s women. The Opposition did not support it. It is very unfortunate,” he said.

“This historic moment was an opportunity which you (Opposition) have lost.”

Rijiju addressed the House after a marathon debate on three contentious Bills, including the Delimitation Bill and the amendment to extend women’s quota to Union Territories.

“Besides the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, we have two other bills, namely the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, which are intrinsically interrelated with the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, so they cannot be viewed in isolation,” he said.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, we will continue our campaign to give women their rights.”

However, the Union Minister confirmed that the government would not move ahead with the remaining two Bills. (IANS)

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