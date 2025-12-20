Historic survey drive for Abadi Deh areas in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a historic and far-reaching initiative to resolve long-pending issues related to the identification, ownership and documentation ambiguities of Abadi Deh land in Delhi’s rural areas, the Delhi Government has taken a decisive step. A comprehensive survey of Abadi Deh areas will now be conducted, records will be prepared, and verification and computerization will be undertaken, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a press release. The Delhi Government is set to implement this extensive process within a defined legal and administrative framework. This initiative will not only strengthen the land management system but will also play a decisive role in providing villagers with legal proof of ownership and financial security. Sharing details of the initiative, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the Delhi Government has taken a historic and transformative step towards ensuring property ownership rights in rural Abadi Deh areas and resolving decades-old boundary disputes. For the effective implementation of the SVAMITVA Scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24, 2020, on National Panchayati Raj Day, the Delhi Government has prepared a draft of the Delhi Abadi Deh Survey and Record Management Rules, 2025. The draft clearly defines the entire operational framework, from drone-based aerial surveys and field verification to public objection procedures, dispute resolution, creation of digital records, and issuance of property cards. The objective is to ensure that no individual’s rights are infringed and that land-related disputes are resolved in a transparent, time-bound and fair manner. As per government provisions, the Abadi Deh survey process will be conducted under the direct supervision of the Revenue Department. Survey teams and technical agencies will jointly carry out surveys in Abadi Deh areas, extended Abadi Deh areas and other notified zones using modern technologies. Digital data will be collected through drones and aerial photography, enabling accurate recording of the exact location, size and boundaries of each plot. Alongside technology-driven surveys, ground truthing will be mandatory. Preliminary maps prepared through drone surveys will be physically verified on-site to ensure that the boundaries shown accurately reflect the ground reality. (ANI)

