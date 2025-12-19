New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to plant 2.60 lakh tulip bulbs in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: With the objective of enhancing the beautification of New Delhi and controlling pollution, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will begin the plantation of tulip bulbs on a large scale at various prominent locations across New Delhi, starting from December 27.

Addressing a press conference at Palika Kendra on Thursday, Vice Chairperson of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Kuljeet Singh Chahal informed that tulip bulbs imported from the Netherlands will reach India by the next week of December.

Subsequently, Chahal inspected 20,700 preserved tulip bulbs received from the CSIR-IHBT Research Centre, Palampur, at the NDMC Nursery, Purana Quila Road on Thursday, said a release.

Chahal stated that this year special emphasis has been laid on decorating major religious places of New Delhi, such as Birla Mandir, Hanuman Mandir and Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, among others, with tulip flowers. Wherever suitable land is available, tulip bulbs will be planted directly in the ground, while at locations where ground plantation is not feasible, decoration will be done using blooming tulip plants in pots, ensuring uniform, colourful and attractive floral arrangements at all religious sites.

He further informed that this year NDMC will develop tulip plantations in special theme-based formations such as “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,” “One Nation One Election,” and “Viksit Bharat,” thereby conveying a strong message of environmental conservation along with national ethos.

He also shared the details of procurement of Tulip Bulbs in previous years. In financial year 2021-22, a total of 62,800 tulips bulbs were purchased; in 2022-23, the number was 1,40,210; in 2023-24, a total of 2,00,000 tulip bulbs were procured while the number was 3,25,000 in FY 2024-25.

Chahal informed that a total of 5,17,500 tulip bulbs have been procured this year, out of which 3,25,000 bulbs are for NDMC and 1,92,500 bulbs for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Of the NDMC share, approximately 2.25 lakh tulip bulbs will be planted at locations such as Shanti Path, Central Park at Connaught Place, Convention Centre, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Sardar Patel Marg, Mandi House, Windsor Place, Sher Shah Suri Marg, and roundabouts near the Vice President’s House, while around 1 lakh tulip bulbs will be planted in pots and made available for purchase by the general public. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva attacks Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for ‘lies’ on pollution