Historic victory for BJP in Bengal result of sacrifices, struggles of countless workers: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: As the BJP is set to sweep West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday described it as "historic win" driven by the sacrifices and struggles of party workers.

He noted that the party's rise to a majority in the state was a direct result of the long-standing struggles and resilience shown by its ground-level cadre over the years.

"This historic victory for the BJP in Bengal is the result of the sacrifices, struggles, and martyrdom of our countless workers. It is a triumph of the patience of those families who, even while enduring violence, never abandoned the saffron flag," Shah posted on X.

The post further read, "In this arduous journey of the BJP from zero to a resounding majority today, I bow to all those workers who offered their lives, endured violence, suffered tortures, and yet never wavered from the path of ideology--and to their families. The people of Bengal have paid tribute to all those martyred BJP workers through this resounding majority."

In another post on X, Shah said, "The people of Bengal have taught such a lesson to the infiltrators and their sympathisers that the parties indulging in the politics of appeasement will never be able to forget. With the hopes and aspirations with which Bengal has expressed this trust in the leadership of Shri Modi ji, we will certainly fulfill them."

"BJP will work day and night to restore the lost glory of Bengal, the sacred land of great personalities like Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Swami Vivekananda, Kavi Guru Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and to realise the dream of 'Sonar Bangla," the post added. (ANI)

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