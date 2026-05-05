BJP’s Win in West Bengal a Positive Message for Assam, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Bangladesh Border Security

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the victory in West Bengal is not that of the BJP but of Bharat. He said that people of West Bengal voted for the BJP to thwart the security threat to India from across the porous border with Bangladesh.

Speaking to the media today, the chief minister said, “The BJP’s win in West Bengal is a positive message for Assam. This is because people blame us for not fencing the border along Bangladesh. We have fenced the border barring a few stretches. However, West Bengal has left its border with Bangladesh totally unfenced due to opposition from Mamata Banerjee’s regime. For the past ten years, she hasn’t handed over land to the BSF to fence the border. The new BJP government in West Bengal must first give the BSF land to fence the Bangladesh border. Such a measure will prohibit the free infiltration from Bangladesh into India. Sealing the international border is indispensible for internal security and the sovereignty of the country.”

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