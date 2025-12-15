HM Amit Shah congratulates Nitin Nabin, hails his youth leadership and organisational work

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the party’s National Working President, describing the decision as a recognition of dedicated organisational work and youth leadership.

In a post on X, the Home Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J.P. Nadda and senior members of the BJP Parliamentary Board had appointed Nabin to the key organisational position, and extended his best wishes for a successful tenure.

Highlighting Nabin’s organisational journey, Home Minister Shah noted that he has efficiently discharged several responsibilities within the party, including serving as National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, State President of BJYM in Bihar, and Party in-charge for Chhattisgarh.

He said that Nabin carried out every assignment with commitment, discipline and effectiveness.

He also underlined Nabin’s long experience in public life, saying that he has been elected as a legislator five times from Bihar and has served as a Minister in the state government, giving him deep understanding of grassroots issues and governance.

“His elevation today to the position of National General Secretary is an honour for every young BJP worker who toils day and night. I extend my best wishes to him for his new responsibility and successful tenure,” Home Minister Shah wrote on his official X account.

The term of the current BJP President J.P. Nadda has ended, and the party has been deliberating on his successor for some time.

Nabin is an MLA from the Bankipur constituency in Patna.

In the Bihar Assembly elections held last month, Nabin defeated the Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Rekha Kumari.

He is a five-time MLA and is regarded as a disciplined and committed BJP worker.

Coming from a political background, Nabin is the son of Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, a senior and prominent BJP leader in Bihar. From student politics to holding key organisational and Ministerial roles, Nabin has steadily risen through the ranks within the BJP. (IANS)

