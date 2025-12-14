India close to eliminating Left-Wing Extremism by March 2026: Amit Shah

BASTAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that security forces and the government are on the verge of fulfilling their resolve to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) from the entire country before March 31, 2026.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics 2025 in Jagdalpur, Shah asserted that by the time the Bastar Olympics are held again in November-December 2026, "red terror" would be completely eradicated from India, including Chhattisgarh.

"A Maoist-free Bastar will move forward on the path of development," Shah said, standing alongside Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

The Union Home Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has taken a firm resolve to free Bastar and the entire country from Maoism. However, he stressed that the effort must not stop there.

He announced that the Bastar division-comprising the seven districts of Kanker, Kondagaon, Bastar, Sukma, Bijapur, Narayanpur and Dantewada-should be transformed into the most developed tribal division in the country by December 2030.

Shah outlined the government's development roadmap for Bastar, stating that every resident would be provided with housing, electricity, toilets, tap water, LPG gas cylinders, 5 kg of free food grains, and free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

He further said that within the next five years, Bastar would emerge as the most developed tribal region in India. Every village would be connected by roads, banking facilities would be available within a five-kilometre radius, and a dense network of healthcare centres would be established. A special scheme would also be launched to address malnutrition in the region.

The Home Minister also announced that the government would introduce an attractive rehabilitation policy for surrendered Maoists and those injured due to Maoist violence.

Highlighting the significance of the Bastar Olympics, Shah said that the 2025 edition featured seven teams representing the seven districts, along with a special team of surrendered Maoists. He expressed happiness over the participation of more than 700 surrendered Maoists in the event. (IANS)

