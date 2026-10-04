HM Amit Shah hails deportation of drug kingpin Navpreet Singh from Turkey

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday lauded the Modi government for securing the deportation of narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Turkey, describing it as a 'historic milestone'.

HM Shah took to social media 'X' and said, "Modi govt has achieved a historic milestone by securing the deportation of hardened narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye." HM Shah said Singh had obtained Turkish citizenship using the fake identity of Navab Virk and continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine from Afghanistan to India.

"Obtaining Turkish citizenship under the fake identity of Navab Virk, he had continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine to India from Afghanistan. Our agencies tracked him down, ripping apart veil after veil to unmask his true identity, and secured his deportation. Today he has been brought back to India and put behind bars in connection with cases involving drug trafficking and other crimes he is accused of. Congratulations to all the agencies for this success," he said.

The Home Minister congratulated all the agencies involved in the operation and reiterated the government's commitment to tackling drug trafficking. "Modi govt is committed to destroying every narco-cartel before Dec 2029," HM Shah added. (IANS)

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