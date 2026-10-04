Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Meghalaya visit cancelled

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The proposed two-day visit of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah to Meghalaya on October 4 and 5 was cancelled, sources said on Saturday. The exact reason for the cancellation was not immediately known.

The cancellation came a day before Shah was scheduled to arrive in Shillong for a series of official engagements. The programmes lined up during his visit had also been postponed until further orders, sources said.

The Meghalaya Police also postponed the programme organised for the presentation of the prestigious President's Police Colour to the Meghalaya Police. Shah was scheduled to attend the ceremony at the J.N. Sports Complex in Shillong on October 5.

The President's Police Colour is a prestigious honour presented to police forces in recognition of their distinguished service. Further details on the rescheduling of the ceremony and other programmes were awaited.

Elaborate security and traffic arrangements had been put in place across Shillong ahead of Shah's scheduled visit, with the administration and police making extensive preparations for the Union Home Minister's arrival.

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