HM Amit Shah hails PM Modi's 12-year record on promoting development, cultural heritage

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday highlighted the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in promoting both development and cultural heritage over the past 12 years.

In a post on X, HM Shah said, "The 12 years of the Modi Government have been a golden era marked by the confluence of development and heritage."

"In these 12 years, on one hand, the construction of Shri Ram Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, and Ujjain Mahakal Lok took place, while on the other, schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Ann Bhandar, world-class connectivity, infrastructure, and initiatives like 'Make in India' have given unprecedented momentum to the country's development journey," he said.

The Union Minister said, "By digitising one crore archival records, bringing back 668 ancient artefacts, establishing 11 Tribal Freedom Fighters Museums and granting Classical Language status to 11 Indian languages, Prime Minister Modi has demonstrated that development and heritage are complementary to each other." (IANS)

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